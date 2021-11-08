CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If the woke don’t cancel steam trains, then green extremists will

By David Abulafia
Telegraph
 6 days ago

If you thought steam trains had a certain romance, think again. The National Railway Museum in York is one of Britain’s great museums, a celebration of the genius of British technology in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. It is also a place of solemn commemoration, with its hospital carriage from the...

Telegraph

Steam trains’ slavery links to be investigated in £9,000 project

The National Railway Museum will investigate steam trains for links to slavery as forces behind the expansion of colonial power are readdressed. The museum, in York, is one of a group of organisations examining how steam power aided imperial expansion and drove sugar mills on plantations and cotton gins in industrial cities.
The Independent

Cancelled trains, huge queues – it couldn’t have been a more typically British start to Cop26

There are just some things we do well in Britain (tea, apologising, standing in a queue, leaving passive-aggressive notes on cars when someone blocks us in) and some things we don’t – and thanks to Cop26, the whole world can now see one of things we fail at fairly consistently: and that’s travel.I almost smiled when I read about the hassle to passengers trying to reach Glasgow for the climate summit – major delays, cancelled trips and huge queues between London Euston and Glasgow, due to inclement weather – not because I’m a sadist (my sympathies do, genuinely, go...
Telegraph

HS2 eastern leg ‘to be scrapped after ministers reject £10bn to save 15 minutes’

Ministers face a backlash from “Red Wall” Tory MPs over plans to scrap the extension of the high-speed HS2 rail link from Birmingham to Leeds. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will this week announce a £96 billion package of investment in northern rail networks in an attempt to head off a rebellion by northern Tory MPs who want the high-speed scheme to go ahead.
Winston Churchill
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
tatler.com

The Crown Jewels: From Empress Farah of Iran to Queen Mary, the royals who have boasted the best jewellery collections

Born of aristocratic roots but not wealthy ones, Mary amassed a legendary jewellery collection throughout her reign. She had married the future King George V in 1893, only after her first fiancé, his brother, died unexpectedly before their wedding day. The jewellery she received as wedding gifts could have filled a Bond Street salon but Mary was well ahead of her time, so she repurposed many of the stones into more contemporary designs and kept a meticulous inventory of their provenance. One of her more impressive pieces was the the Delhi Durbar Necklace, featuring nine of the Cambridge emeralds, which had astonishingly been won by Mary’s grandmother in a charity lottery. The emeralds were passed down the family by way of children and mistresses until Mary commissioned Garrard to set them alongside diamonds to make up the necklace and added the near flawless 8.8 carat Cullinan VII diamond as a pendant. This diamond is one of nine cut from the 3,100-carat Cullinan diamond which had been gifted to Mary’s father-in-law, King Edward VII. The Lovers Knot Brooch is another recognisable jewellery icon. Bought from Garrard in 1932, this scalloped shaped ribbon brooch features brilliant cut diamonds and is designed with hinges at the top of the tails allowing them to flicker with movement. Mary died in 1953 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who inherited much of her enviable jewellery collection and was seen wearing the Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Brooch at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
BBC

Who is the redhead living in the Tower of London?

With her flaming red curls, Megan Clawson looks like a fairy-tale princess. So when she walks around the moat of the 950-year-old Tower of London, it's no wonder she draws attention from visitors. But she isn't a formal part of the attraction, or a royal ghost walking the walls, as...
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
