Fans Believe Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Is R&B Album of the Year

Summer Walker released her second album Still Over It last Friday (Nov 5). According to fans and early record sales, the singer’s follow up to her debut album, Over It, is shaping up to become the R&B album of the year.

Fans have already started using her memorable lyrics from the 20-track album for captions on social media. The reality is that Summer Walker, a host of talented and notable producers and a genius marketing team have created a full body of work that is relatable for women across the world. Even if you aren’t the fourth baby mama, fans are drawn to the vulnerability in her music. People argue Summer’s second album is exactly what R&B needed.

The projections for the album’s sales are massive. Still Over It is projected to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. It will grant Summer Walker her first chart-topping album to date. She is also projected to reach a monumental milestone that no female R&B star has accomplished since 2016. Still Over It could be the biggest debut by any female R&B singer since Beyoncé released Lemonade .

The irony of Walker’s successful album is that her baby’s father London On Da Track produced nearly half of the album, and she used his production to air out all of his dirty little secrets. Fans are getting a good laugh out of that fun fact.

The project features a special narration from Cardi B on “Bitter,” a powerful prayer from Ciara on “Ciara’s Prayer,” a feature from Omarion on “Screwin” and a rap feature from Lil Durk on “Toxic.” There were other notable album appearances from City Girls, SZA, Ari Lennox and Pharrell & The Neptunes.

Even more exciting news for fans is the possibility of a deluxe album featuring Nicki Minaj. Summer Walker took to Instagram live to share the news with a fan. She says that it is solely up to Nicki whether or not the song makes the deluxe version, stating that she may have her hands tied up being a new mom.

Congrats, Summer Walker! Still Over It is available now on all streaming platforms for your listening pleasure.

Here’s a visual of us streaming the project right now: