COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,244 New Cases Over 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

Of the new cases, 987 are confirmed cases and 257 are probable.

There have been 8,987 total hospitalizations and 135,939 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,362.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: