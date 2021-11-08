CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Jefferson High School Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Kids 5 To 11

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Thomas Jefferson High School is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 to 11.

The Pleasant Hills Apothecary will be offering shots in the high school gym on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins won’t be accepted. You can register and learn more here .

