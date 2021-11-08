CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance...

Related
JC Post

Mayor of Kansas community arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of a Wichita suburb was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A report released by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Sunday shows that Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol Saturday near the intersection of Tyler Road and Kellogg Drive in Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

3 suspects jailed in Kan. had 22 iPhones after series of store thefts

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of thefts from Walmart stores in Kansas and other states and have three women in custody. On November 9, sheriff's deputies were alerted to a possible theft in process at the Walmart Supercenter, 427 Arizona in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Family: Kan. woman who died in head-on crash was mother of 4

BUTLER COUNTY —The family of a Kansas woman who died in a head-on crash Wednesday was the mother of four children, according to a GoFundMe page established by her sister. Elizabeth Colling, 39, Potwin, died just before 7a.m. Wednesday when a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Trella Marie Batten, 62, Whitewater, was westbound on Kansas 196 just east of Hillside Road passing two other vehicles.
KANSAS STATE
