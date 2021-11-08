Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident on the K-18 bypass Wednesday. Yaneika Robinson, Fort Riley was northbound in a 2022 Hyundai Kona and came to an abrupt stop at the on ramp to I-70. Robin Renee Green was traveling behind Robinson in a Ford Eco and attempted to stop but struck the Hyundai Kona. Maria Childs, Manhattan was traveling behind Renee-Green in a Ford Fusion and struck the rear of the Ford Eco.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO