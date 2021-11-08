CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres mother & newborn baby reported missing

By Sarah Glenn
 6 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered teenager and her baby.

Jareline Mojica, 16, and her daughter Kailini Mojica were last seen at their Lehigh Acres home on Sunday located on 13th Street Southwest.

Jareline is described as having black hair with brown eyes. The young woman was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with red shirts. She is 5’4 and weighs 135 pounds.

Baby Kailini has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and beige onesie with stars. Kalini is only six weeks old.

Jacqueline Collazo, Jareline’s mother and the baby’s grandmother said her daughter has a history of running away from home. She was reported missing just two weeks before the latest disappearance, but she’s never taken the newborn with her.

“You’re thinking the worst,” Collazo said. “We don’t know where she is. She likes to be texting random guys through Snapchat. Maybe she found someone.”

Collazo said she returned home from work early Sunday morning and her daughter and granddaughter were home. A few hours later, Collazo said the window to her bedroom was wide open and both of them were gone.

“When I went to check what she wanted for breakfast before we went to church, she wasn’t there,” said Collazo.

Now, she and her family are having a hard time sleeping. All they can do is pray for a safe return home.

“Keep an eye out for my daughter and keep praying that they come home,” Collazo said. “This is not a game. There’s a lot of bad people outside.”

Any information about the two missing girls can be reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

