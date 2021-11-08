CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Runs at 60 FPS and 4K, Supports Ray-Tracing - News

By William D'Angelo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released details on the resolution, framerate and more for Elden Ring on all the platforms it will launch on. The game will run up to 60 frames per second in Performance mode and 4K...

