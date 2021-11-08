Elden Ring on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Runs at 60 FPS and 4K, Supports Ray-Tracing - News

The PlayStation 5 restock today will happen at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, but here's how to get a fast Twitter tracker alert. The first PS5 and Xbox Series X restock of November is about to happen at Walmart, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications – you'll get an alert when the console is in stock today. Both Sony and Microsoft consoles will restock at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, and it may be for Walmart Plus members only at first. There's a chance leftovers could be sold again at and 7pm EDT / 4pm PDT. You can let Matt's tweets guide you through the complicated the purchase, as Walmart has become the hardest when it comes to checking out with the Sony console. You'll find consoles starting Friday at 5am local time as an early Black Friday deal, although it wasn't specified if this will include consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO