VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb and known leaker on the latest episode of GrubbSnax has claimed Microsoft is "definitely making" a new 1 vs 100 game. "1 vs. 100 is coming back," Grubb said. "They are definitely making that game and it seems like it’s coming from the AltspaceVR team. They’re spearheading the project and all of the avatars we saw in the Microsoft Teams thing last week, they’re going to use those avatars and bring that stuff in."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO