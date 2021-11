Producer Yoshio Sakamoto in an interview with CNET said that while the game concludes the five-story arc he does not feel it is the end of Samus' story. "As long as the character Samus exists, I think her adventure will continue. I feel that Samus should continue her adventure, and that's something that we would really need to put our best effort into," said Sakamoto. "Metroid Dread does conclude the five-story arc that has been going on for 35 years.

