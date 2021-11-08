The Trendiest Winter Nail Colors to Try This Year

If you’ve spent any amount of time on Instagram, you’ve probably come across a milk bath photoshoot. It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like — milk (in either liquid or powder form) is added to bathwater that the subject is then submerged in, resulting in soft, ethereal photos with strategically concealed body parts. Oftentimes, flowers, vines, or other items are added to the water for an even more artistic shot. It became a popular trend in the photography world before making its way over to beauty, with milk bath nails taking Instagram by storm. Currently, the hashtag #milkbathnails has over 6,000 posts and counting, with nail artists from all over the globe sharing their interpretations of the trend.
Comments / 0