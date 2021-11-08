CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Trendiest Winter Nail Colors to Try This Year

By Catherine Santino
Glam.com
Glam.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Contrary to what you may think, there’s a lot more to winter nail color trends than just holiday-inspired shades. We love a festive red manicure or glittery gold accent nail as much as the next person, but why not branch out a bit this season? From warm, chocolately browns to rich...

www.glam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

25 Cool Winter Haircuts to Try This Year

As we settle into the chilliest days of the year, why not switch things up with some fresh winter haircuts before the slog of sweatpants sets in? Not only is a new cut the perfect way to break up some of the monotony of the season, it's also great for shedding some dead weight before we head into the new year. Try the blunt cut that's about to be all over the red carpet (we're calling it now), or a fun flippy ’70s shag that’s popping on TikTok. Whatever you’re in the market for, we talked to the experts and rounded up the coolest winter haircuts for every length and hair type. Read on for the biggest haircut trends for winter and maybe take a risk or two.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

Here's The Color You Should Dye Your Hair This Winter, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There’s nothing like a new season to make you want to do a total aesthetic change. But, as you bring back out your sweaters, pants, and turtlenecks, there’s something you still need for your full transformation: a fresh, new hair color for fall and winter. And, when it comes to choosing your new hair shade, you should look no further for inspiration than your zodiac sign, especially if you’re feeling a little indecisive.
HAIR CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

These Gorgeous Hair Colors Will Help You Transition From Fall Into Winter Flawlessly

It’s time to alter your clothing for the chilly fall seasons, and while you’re pulling out all those shoes and cozy knits, you also should think about changing up your fall hair color. Your summer’s brilliant sun-kissed features will most likely clash with the more subdued natural tones of your fall clothes. Let’s have a look at some lovely hair colors that can help you transition to fall with ease.
HAIR CARE
Glam.com

Want To Dabble In The Colorful Makeup Trend? The Pastel Smokey Eye Is For You

Colorful eyeshadow has been trending for a little while now, but for many, stepping outside of neutral tones can seem pretty daunting. Bright, bold looks can be tricky to get just right, especially if you’re newer to makeup or tend to stick to a natural look. However, a softer take on the colorful makeup trend, the pastel smokey eye, has been all over Instagram (and made a serious presence at Paris Haute Couture Week for Fall/Winter 2021). If you’ve been wanting to experiment with color in your makeup routine, this soft, subtle alternative is the perfect solution.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
thezoereport.com

The Best Milk Bath Nail Designs For The Dreamiest Winter Manicure

If you’ve spent any amount of time on Instagram, you’ve probably come across a milk bath photoshoot. It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like — milk (in either liquid or powder form) is added to bathwater that the subject is then submerged in, resulting in soft, ethereal photos with strategically concealed body parts. Oftentimes, flowers, vines, or other items are added to the water for an even more artistic shot. It became a popular trend in the photography world before making its way over to beauty, with milk bath nails taking Instagram by storm. Currently, the hashtag #milkbathnails has over 6,000 posts and counting, with nail artists from all over the globe sharing their interpretations of the trend.
SKIN CARE
Glam.com

14 Autumn Nail Art Designs To Put You In A Cozy Mood

Fall is in full swing, and that means it’s time to fully embrace the season. The holidays are rapidly approaching, but there’s still plenty of this autumn left to enjoy — and what better way to do so than with autumn nail art? From intricate leaf patterns to designs inspired by the texture of a cozy sweater, there are so many festive designs on Instagram (and beyond) to inspire your next trip to the salon.
SKIN CARE
Glam.com

3 Best Hair Extensions for Fine Hair

Not everyone is born with thick hair, and if you are one of these people, you understand how aggravating that can be at times. Luckily, there are hair extensions for fine hair the added boost of volume it needs. Let’s check out the best hair extensions on the market for...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel Nail Polish#Cold Brew#Cognac#Instagram A#Lights Lacquer Nail#Ulta Com#Amazon Com#Emilieheathe Com#Orange Pumpkin
whowhatwear

We Highly Support Still Painting Your Toes in Winter—Try These Colors First

Winter means boots, loafers, flats… basically all close-toed shoes. But just because your toes aren't on full display during this time of year doesn't mean you have to forgo your routine pedicures if you don't want to. In fact, why not make it a nice little treat for yourself, whether it's an at-home ritual or something you like to get done at the salon? There's just something a little bit mysterious and secretive about knowing that you've got some pretty or unique colors on your toes underneath your footwear. Or is that just me?
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

These Pedicure Colors Are So Fun, You'll Want To Wear Open-Toed Shoes All Winter

The idea of walking in a winter wonderland sounds like fun and everything, but only if you have the right pedicure to go with it. The coldest season is already harsh enough on boot-encased feet and the freezing, slushy puddles they’re forced to leap over at every street corner — so give your feed a break with a rejuvenating salon day, complete with the best winter pedicure colors out there right now. Sunny sorbet-toned polishes and upbeat, neon nail art are taking a serious backseat to winter’s most fashionable colors like deep greens and moody oxblood reds, dialing up the drama on even the most straightforward, standard-issue pedicures.
SKIN CARE
Glam.com

How To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger: Makeup Artists’ Best Tips

When it comes to makeup to make eyes look bigger, there are a few simple tricks that can make a world of difference. Both Baker and Medhin suggests lining the eyes with white, beige, or light peach eyeliner. “[This] gives the optical illusion of whiter and brighter and larger eyes,” Baker says. Medhin recommends Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Collection (which can be used on the lips, eyes, and brows), as it has a variety of nude shades that work well for lining the eyes. Adding eyeshadow or liner underneath the eyes is also a great trick for making them stand out, she adds.
MAKEUP
Glam.com

3 Easy French Braid Tutorials For Any Occasion

If you’ve never gotten around to learning how to French braid or simply need a refresher, we’re here to bring you three easy-to-follow tutorials — a traditional French braid, a French braid ponytail, and a French braid bun. You can never go wrong with a classic French braid. From a...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Back the Geode Nail Art Trend For Winter With Her Latest Manicure

The 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art + Film Gala was ripe with memorable beauty moments. Dove Cameron dyed her hair a striking dark brown color for the occasion, Miley Cyrus pulled out pastel blue eyeshadow, Phoebe Bridgers brought back her smoky silver hair color, and Sydney Sweeney showed up with blue geode nail art and rhinestone graphic eye makeup to match.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

Green Tortoiseshell Nail Art Is Our New Favorite Trend This Winter

Tortoiseshell nail art has been around for a long time, and even though the design is not new, I'm still in love with the nature-inspired style. Then, just when I thought my love for them had peaked, I discovered green tortoiseshell nails — the cooler cousin of the tortoiseshell effect — on my Instagram feed.
SKIN CARE
Domaine

18 Thanksgiving Color Schemes to Try This Year

Nights are getting longer, days are getting colder—and just like that, Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. And as this festive feast day approaches, it's time to plan your Thanksgiving décor. More autumnal than Christmas and more elegant than Halloween, Thanksgiving décor certainly deserves its place in seasonal celebrations. But Thanksgiving...
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

This Hot and Smoky Nail-Art Trend Will Warm You Right Up This Winter

As winter approaches, the smoky nail-art trend is proving to be a popular choice. The edgy manicure design incorporates swirls of black, white, and gray. You can add glitter accents or sparkle to dress up a smoky manicure. There are classic nail-art designs you can wear all year, like the...
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

These Colorful Sweaters Will Brighten Up Your Winter Wardrobe

From cable knit to cashmere, turtleneck to tunic, sweaters are the foundation of winter fashion. A good sweater is both practical and stylish. It will keep you warm when Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose, and it can be dressed up or down with a flourish of smart styling.
APPAREL
In Style

The Best Neutral Nail Colors That Work for Every Skin Tone

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Nail polish is one of the simplest ways to make a statement; it can change your mood, make you feel glamorous, or remind you of your favorite vacation spot.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

10 Easy Winter Outfit Ideas to Try at Work (and in Life)

Nailing what to wear to work is a challenge during any time of year, but come winter, it's especially difficult. When temperatures drop, it's hard to focus on much more than just not freezing like a solid block of ice. So if you find yourself reaching for the same pants and sweater all too often, don't worry—we're here to help you out.
APPAREL
Glam.com

Glam.com

New York City, NY
190
Followers
2K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for outfit ideas, beauty trends, wellness tips, and celebrity inspiration.

 https://www.glam.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy