CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. charges two suspected major ransomware operators

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected criminal hackers have been charged in the United States in connection with a wave of ransomware attacks, including one that led to the temporary shutdown of the world’s largest meat processor and another that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other top officials announced charges against Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi and Russian Yevgeniy Polyanin, alleging them to be part of the REvil ransomware gang. Officials said Vasinskyi was recently arrested in Poland and that the U.S. government had recovered $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from Polyanin.

“The Justice Department is sparing no resource to identify and bring to justice anyone, anywhere who targets the United States with a ransomware attack,” Garland said.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against the pair as well in what it said was a virtual currency exchange, Chatex, the department said was used by ransomware gangs.

REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, has been linked in recent months to , JBS SA, as well as that snarled businesses around the world through a breach of a Florida-based software company called Kaseya.

European law enforcement authorities also announced Monday that they had arrested two other suspected ransomware operators with links to REvil in Romania. They are among seven hackers suspected to have links to ransomware attacks that have targeted thousands of victims and have been arrested since last February as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, European announced said.

None of those arrested hackers was identified by name, but Europol said two suspected hackers believed to be linked to the ransomware gang known as REvil were arrested last week for involvement in attacks that yielded about $580,000 in ransom payments. Authorities in Kuwait arrested another accused hacker last week, and South Korean authorities have arrested three since last February. A seventh was arrested last month in Europe. The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the United States and 16 other countries

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow Monday’s announcement in last week, saying that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests” as well as seizures of ransomware proceeds.

The Justice Department has tried multiple ways to address a ransomware wave that it regards as a national security and economic threat. Arrests of foreign hackers are significant for the Justice Department since many of them operate in the refuge of countries that do not extradite their own citizens to the U.S. for prosecution.

“There’s lots of reasons why people travel, and I can’t get into the specific reasons why Mr. Vasinskyi traveled, but boy are we glad he did,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

The Justice Department in June from a payment made by following a ransomware attack that caused the company to temporarily halt operations, creating in parts of the country.

___

Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia. Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at .

Comments / 0

Related
wpsu.org

U.S. indicts 2 men behind major ransomware attacks

The Justice Department says authorities have indicted two men in connection with a wave of ransomware attacks that, among other targets, shut down a meat processing company and an internet software provider earlier this year. Attorney General Merrick Garland says one of the men, Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, a Ukrainian, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Healthcare IT News

Justice Department charges two in international ransomware crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that it had taken action against two individuals accused of using REvil ransomware to attack U.S. businesses and government agencies. In a press release, the DOJ said it had charged a Ukrainian man with multiple ransomware attacks, including an attack in July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

U.S. Charges Ukrainian, Russian For REvil Ransomware Attacks

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Russian and a Ukrainian for their role in a July ransomware attack on the Florida-based software firm Kaseya that impacted up to 1,500 businesses around the world. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on November 8 that the United States also seized $6.1 million...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Reuters

Hackers compromise FBI email system, send thousands of messages

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hackers compromised a Federal Bureau of Investigation email system on Saturday and sent tens of thousands of messages warning of a possible cyberattack, according to the agency and security specialists. Fake emails appeared to come from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the FBI...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI system hacked to email 'urgent' warning about fake cyberattacks

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) email servers were hacked to distribute spam email impersonating FBI warnings that the recipients' network was breached and data was stolen. The emails pretended to warn about a “sophisticated chain attack” from an advanced threat actor known, who they identify as Vinny Troia. Troia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Person
Merrick Garland
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Fbi#Hackers#Ap#Ukrainian#Russian#Polyanin#The Justice Department#The Treasury Department#Chatex#Sodinokibi#Jbs Sa#Kaseya#European#Europol
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Russia
The Independent

Retiring GOP senator ‘will spend $5m’ to defeat pro-Trump congressman who spoke at rally before Capitol riot

A retiring Republican senator from Alabama is reportedly prepared to spend $5m to help defeat the Donald Trump-backed congressman vying for his seat.The massive cash infusion from US Senator Richard C Shelby, who announced his retirement in February, promises to tighten an already thin margin in Alabama’s 2020 GOP Senate primary.Mr Trump’s pick for the seat, US Representative Mo Brooks, received his endorsement after speaking at a rally in support of the then-president on the morning of the 6 January Capitol riot.But Mr Shelby, 87, is throwing his weight behind his former chief of staff Katie Britt instead, two sources...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
fallriverreporter.com

Comedian facing up to 20 years in prison for involvement in $1.2 million Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment scheme

A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy