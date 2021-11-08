CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Sarver investigation unfolds, Watson has found safe harbour with Raptors

Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors knew it was coming. It wasn’t like the leadership group knew the specifics of last week’s explosive ESPN.com story detailing the toxic workplace culture overseen by Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. They weren’t briefed on the multiple allegations of racist language and misogynist behaviour in an...

www.sportsnet.ca

