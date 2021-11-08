CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Travis Scott to Cover Funeral Costs of Astroworld Festival Victims, Provide Therapy to Survivors

By Aleia Woods
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (Nov. 8):. Live Nation has released a statement regarding the events that took place at Astroworld Fest. A rep told XXL on Nov. 8, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Travis Scott Spokesperson Says Stopping 2021 Astroworld Festival Was Completely Out of Travis’ Control

Travis Scott’s spokesperson, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, says that stopping the Astroworld Festival was completely out of the rapper’s control. On Friday (Nov. 12), Rawlings-Blake, former Mayor of Baltimore and who once served as the secretary for the Democratic National Convention, told Gayle King on CBS Mornings, that Travis didn’t have the authority to stop the Astroworld show.
CELEBRITIES
94.5 PST

22-Year-Old Woman Becomes Ninth Person to Die From 2021 Astroworld Festival Tragedy – Report

UPDATE (Nov. 11):. A rep for Live Nation has provided a statement to XXL in wake of the news of the ninth death due to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. “We are heartbroken to learn of this passing and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends," the statement reads. "We remain focused on working with local authorities to support their investigation in the search for answers.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
94.5 PST

Travis Scott, Live Nation Sued for $1 Million by Injured Astroworld Attendee Over ‘Predictable’ Tragedy – Report

UPDATE (Nov. 8):. Live Nation has released a statement regarding the events that took place at Astroworld Fest. A rep told XXL on Nov. 8, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.5 PST

DJ Plays Travis Scott Song at SZA Show, Crowd Boos Until It’s Changed – Watch

SZA fans weren't feeling Travis Scott's music being played at her recent show in his home state following the Astroworld Festival tragedies last weekend. Video footage began circulating online on Sunday night (Nov. 7), which showed SZA supporters booing at her show at the South Side Music Hall in Dallas when the DJ played La Flame's "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake. In the 12-second clip, the entire crowd is seen with mostly stone cold faces while others loudly vocalized their disdain for the track. The DJ then switched the song to DJ Khaled's "Every Chance That I Get" featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and the entire crowd's mood changed. The video can be seen at the bottom of this post.
MUSIC
94.5 PST

Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scott Was ‘Unaware of Fatalities’ Until After His Astroworld Festival Performance

The Houston community is still reeling after the mass casualty event that resulted in eight deaths at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5. Some people are voicing their thoughts on social media after Travis is shown on video continuing to perform during the chaos, but the rapper's partner, Kylie Jenner, is saying the "Sicko Mode" rhymer had no idea how bad it was.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
94.5 PST

Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
ACCIDENTS
94.5 PST

Big Sean Suggests Kanye West Owes Him Around $6 Million

Big Sean may have left G.O.O.D. Music, but it looks like Kanye West, the founder of the label, still owes Sean some dough. Following Kanye's explosive Drink Champs interview with cohosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Thursday night (Nov. 4), in which Ye attempted to disparage his former artist by saying signing Big Sean was the worst thing he's ever done, Sean Don has suggested that Kanye actually owes him around $6 million from his deal.
CELEBRITIES
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy