To Your Health: Keeping your brain healthy

As we age, we need to take better care of ourselves to maintain our health.

Just like we lose muscle strength and balance if we stop exercising, our brains can become less agile if we stop using them. Healthy lifestyle habits, like keeping physical and mental exercise routines and eating well, can help you maintain your brain health.

Just as physical exercise keeps the body strong, memory-improving games and activities can keep the brain active and sharp. Challenging the mind every day is the best tool to keep it strong. Researchers have studied brain training called “speed of processing,” where a person quickly identifies and memorizes an object in front of them, and their research suggests these activities can reduce risk of dementia.

There’s also evidence that taking care of yourself and exercising your mind regularly can help your mind stay healthy. Helpful memory-improving games and activities include:

• Crafting

• Word puzzles

• Bingo

• Jigsaw puzzles

• Trivia

• Chess and checkers

• Card games

None of these activities are expensive, and they’re all fun, especially when done in groups. Gathering with close friends and family members to keep your brain sharp has the added benefit of socialization.

Many older adults struggle with isolation, which can lead to depression, so group brain games can have a positive impact on mental health as well.

Physical exercise can also improve brain health. It increases heart rate, delivering more blood and oxygen to the brain, and it releases hormones that help brain cells grow and regenerate.

If you’re already physically active, be sure to maintain your exercise regimen. If you’re hoping to start a routine, and you don’t know how to begin, ask your primary care physician. You’ll work together to find the right exercises for you. Depending on your health history, you may need a specialized set of activities, like low-impact workouts, but your doctor will help you get started safely.

Diet is critical to your complete health as well. Maintaining a healthy weight and keeping your heart healthy are good examples of the benefits of a balanced diet.

Avoiding sugary drinks, trans fats and heavily processed food is a good practice for your whole body, but a few foods can also aid in keeping your brain healthy.

Among the best foods for your brain are:

• Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, tuna and sardines

• Antioxidant-rich dark chocolate

• Vitamin-E-rich whole grains, nuts and seeds

• Antioxidant-rich berries, which reduce inflammation

In addition to keeping the memory honed and the brain functioning at a high level, working the brain can help older adults ward off depression and neurological disease. Staying mentally and socially active as we age can do much more than keep us from forgetting where we put our keys. It can keep us emotionally and physically healthy.

Consider regularly doing things that expose your mind to new tasks, such as:

• Taking adult education classes

• Reading a challenging book

• Joining group fitness classes

Whatever you choose, be sure to add new activities and make changes to your daily routine to keep your mind and body well.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]