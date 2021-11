Nintendo Switch Online recently added N64 and Sega Genesis games via the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, which is proving to be controversial, but also just the tip of the iceberg. Digging through the files of the new N64 app for Nintendo Switch Online, it's been uncovered that more platforms are coming, or at least that is what appears to be happening. Of course, this has always been the expectation, but up until now, there's been zero evidence of it actually happening.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO