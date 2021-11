NEW YORK – AstraZeneca this week said the Scottish Medicines Consortium, the cost-effectiveness appraisal body within the National Health Service Scotland, has recommended adjuvant treatment with osimertinib (Tagrisso) for early-stage EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients after surgical tumor resection. According to a statement from the drugmaker, SMC is the first organization in the world to complete a cost-effectiveness appraisal of adjuvant osimertinib after the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in May extended the drug's marketing license in Great Britain based on results from the Phase III ADAURA trial. Patients must have stage IB to IIIA disease and have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations in their tumors to receive the drug for a maximum of three years. AstraZeneca estimates that around 25 early-stage NSCLC patients in Scotland will be eligible for adjuvant osimertinib yearly. The drug has been available for this indication in the US since last year.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO