NFL

Giants vs. Raiders: Stats and snaps

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants did just enough to overcome the Las Vegas Raiders and came away with an upset win as they go into their Week 10 bye. This wasn’t a “pretty” win or a complete game by any measure. The Giants’ offense and defense switched roles from how teams normally...

www.bigblueview.com

Sports Illustrated

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday. An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
Big Blue View

Post-game quotebook: Giants’ players react to Sunday’s victory

How did the New York Giants react to Sunday’s 23-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders? Let’s go to the post-game press conferences to find out. Cornerback James Bradberry on improved defensive play ... “I think we’re just making plays when it’s time for us to make plays, you know?...
NFL
Yardbarker

Week 9 injury report: No injured Raiders listed for matchup vs. Giants

While the Raiders wait for key contributors to return from injured reserve, the rest of the roster is in tip top shape for the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Giants. No Raiders are listed as injured on the team’s official Week 9 injury report. DT Johnathan Hankins and LG...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Giants' Barkley off COVID list, remains out vs. Raiders with injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.. — New York Giants injured running back Saquon Barkley and starting safety Xavier McKinney were taken off the COVID-19 list Friday. Barkley has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle sustained on Oct. 10 against Dallas. He will not play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium because of the injury.
NFL
wmleader.com

Giants can’t use chaotic week as excuse vs. Raiders

They do not want to hear it. “They’’ are Giants fans. They do not want to hear about the process or the issues, they want to see the results that are simply not there often enough. He does not want to hear it, either. “He’’ is Joe Judge, the head...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Raiders Week 9 odds: Giants are, of course 3-point underdogs at home

With the New York Giants have played, and lost, on Monday night in the Week 8 finale, we are quickly on to Week 9 of the NFL season. The 2-6 Giants return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to face the Las Vegas Raiders, and oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are initially listing the Giants as 3-point underdogs.
NFL
FanSided

NY Giants Saquon Barkley tests positive for COVID-19: Will he play vs. Raiders?

NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19, which could sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving his availability for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in doubt. Barkley is vaccinated, according...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Raiders vs. Giants prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 9 game

Raiders -3 Moneyline: Raiders -150, Giants +130. Based on the play of these two teams in 2021, this game should be a comfortable victory for the Raiders. If we take into account home-field advantage, the sportsbooks see the Raiders as roughly 5 or 6 points better than the Giants. However, betting on the Raiders this year as a favorite has been a dangerous proposition. Las Vegas is 1-2 against the spread in 2021 when favored. However, they are 2-1 against the spread on the road, including tricky road trips to Pittsburgh and Denver.
NFL
New Jersey 101.5

Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Giants vs. Raiders

So when he's not using his cuteness to get treats from those around him, my dog Fluffy spends the day forecasting NFL football games. He watches the film, pours over scouting reports, and listens to countless podcasts before he decides which bowl to eat from. This week, Fluffy is forecasting...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders vs. Giants: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are back to work Sunday as the visit the New York Giants. Fresh off their bye week, the Raiders’ task in their third game under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after the Jon Gruden resignation remains the same. All the Raiders need to do in this game is to stay the course.
NFL
giants.com

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Week 9

The New York Giants host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET in MetLife Stadium. This is the 14th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 8-5. The teams last met in Week 13 of the 2017 season, when the Giants fell to the Raiders, 24-17, in Oakland. The Giants have won the last two matchups vs. the Raiders in East Rutherford, a 44-7 victory on Oct. 11, 2009 and a 24-20 win on Nov. 10, 2013.
NFL
Big Blue View

Do the Steelers Regret Waiving Quincy Roche?

We'll never know the answer to that, but the evidence suggests that they should. As most of you know the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Roche, a 6th round draft pick, at the end of training camp but he was claimed by the Giants and the rest is history, so to speak. Roche has played well in his brief time with the Giants, capped off by his game-saving strip sack of Derek Carr on Sunday. (Aside: Daniel Jones haters, remember that a veteran QB having an excellent year allowed himself to be strip-sacked 12 yards from the winning TD on 2nd down with 50 seconds on the clock, when he could have easily thrown the ball out of the end zone and had 2 more chances. Jones hasn't made a mistake that bad in 3 years.)
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/8: Week 9 reactions, Quincy Roche, more

Jordan Raanan calls this “the Giants’ best win of the season” and points out that their 3-6 record is, somehow, their best start since 2016. After win over Raiders, former Super Bowl coach raves: Giants are ‘on the rise’. The Raiders scored one TD on six trips into the red...
NFL

