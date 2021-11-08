Giants vs. Raiders: Stats and snaps

We'll never know the answer to that, but the evidence suggests that they should. As most of you know the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Roche, a 6th round draft pick, at the end of training camp but he was claimed by the Giants and the rest is history, so to speak. Roche has played well in his brief time with the Giants, capped off by his game-saving strip sack of Derek Carr on Sunday. (Aside: Daniel Jones haters, remember that a veteran QB having an excellent year allowed himself to be strip-sacked 12 yards from the winning TD on 2nd down with 50 seconds on the clock, when he could have easily thrown the ball out of the end zone and had 2 more chances. Jones hasn't made a mistake that bad in 3 years.)

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO