Music

ABBA has a blissful, bleeding heart on ‘Voyage’

By Dominic Marziali
Daily Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA made its grand reentrance with two studio-polished, shimmering singles in September. They were bold and swooning from the start — a promise of old ABBA. In the lead single “I Still Have Faith in You,” the group wonders, “Do I have it in me?/ I believe it is in there.”...

www.dailycal.org

101.9 The Rock

Listen to ABBA’s Final Album, ‘Voyage’

ABBA's final album is streaming in full to coincide with its official release today. The 10-track Voyage is their first LP since 1981’s The Visitors, after which the Swedish quartet split. They began working on this ninth record five years ago as part of an abandoned live project, and announced it earlier this year with the release of two tracks, "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down.”
MUSIC
fox40jackson.com

ABBA drops ‘Voyage,’ first album in 40 years

ABBA has dropped its first album in four decades. The Swedish pop group consisting of Benny Andersson, Frida Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, and Bjorn Ulvaeus confirmed “Voyage” has officially been released. The band announced their studio return via Twitter back in September after initially teasing something could be coming soon. “We...
MUSIC
CBS News

The return of ABBA: The start of a new "Voyage"

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus say they never thought they'd be back producing and releasing a new album. "It's strange to talk ABBA in present tense," said Ulvaeus. And that's coming from two of the founding members of ABBA. Their faces may not be immediately recognizable four decades on, but their music certainly is. The Swedish band sold nearly 400 million records, containing some of the biggest hits ever, like "Dancing Queen":
MUSIC
Telegraph

Voyage, review: Abba's new album contains nothing to match their greatest hits

The much-heralded return of Abba after four decades sounds pretty much what you might expect if, in fact, the Swedish supergroup had never broken up in 1983 and instead soldiered on around the nostalgia circuit, getting older, wiser, frailer, and less and less fashionable. The good news is that Agnetha...
MUSIC
Benny Andersson
Björn Ulvaeus
Agnetha Fältskog
Billboard

ABBA Come to (Virtual) Life in First-Look 'Voyage' Concert Trailer

The Swedish pop legends also released more tickets for next year's concert series on Thursday (Nov. 4). ABBA dropped the first look at the slick digital avatars who will take the stage for their 2022 "Voyage" concert series on Thursday (Nov. 4) and released more tickets for the events. The high-energy 20-second trailer finds the Swedish pop uberstars -- Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad -- rocking the stage in glowing, Tron-like suits on a giant stage filled with digital neon pyramids as they dance along to their 1978 Europop ditty "Summer Night City."
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Iconic Swedish Pop Band ABBA Releases ‘Voyage,' 1st New Album in 40 Years

For the first time in 40 years, ABBA is releasing new music. The classic Swedish pop band dropped their latest album, "Voyage" on Nov. 5. In September, the band (who can count Cher as one of their true fans) announced the forthcoming album, a new "digital" performance, a new look and a music video.
MUSIC
NME

Watch ABBA’s dazzling new trailer for upcoming ‘Voyage’ concerts

ABBA have shared an official trailer for their forthcoming ‘Voyage’ concerts – you can watch it below. The Swedish pop icons will tomorrow (November 5) release their first album in 40 years, which they’re set to showcase at a series of “revolutionary” shows at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2022.
MUSIC
The Independent

ABBA, Voyage review: A smorgasbord of schmaltz and stompers

“Love between a man and woman is war,” said Sweden’s most famous playwright, August Strindberg. It was a philosophy that the country’s most famous pop stars took on board. From their 1974 breakthrough “Waterloo” (“I was defeated, you won the war”) to their final single, 1982’s “Under Attack”, ABBA sang of love as conflict. The easy-cheese of those catchy, interlocking melodies and those sparkly synths were disco-camo for the quartet who brought the world Strindberg in sequins. “All I do is eat and sleep and sing/ Wishing every show was the last show…” they lamented beneath the lights.This “Winner Takes...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Abba: Voyage review – full-on and frothy

Nearly 40 years after their break-up, Abba’s reunion album upholds the contradictory legacy of the very first Swedish pop powerhouse. Half of this record finds hatchet-burying divorcés Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus returning as titans of emotionally literate pop. There are songs here with a cinematographic grasp of gesture allied to countermelodies of aching prettiness, almost casually thrown away. In the very same breath, though, Voyage packs in a surfeit of hokey oompah and two Christmas tunes too many. The saccharine children’s choir on Little Things is an inevitability; cynically, Andersson and Ulvaeus probably wanted a slice of the never-ending fruited royalty pudding that comes with Christmas-themed songs.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Take a chance on Abba’s Voyage

Jude Rogers is a little harsh in her review of Abba’s new album, Voyage (No thank you for the music, 5 November). Musically the songs are as skilful as ever: beautiful harmonies that build each song to their big-hook choruses, but Rogers’ criticisms focus on lyrics. Björn Ulvaeus has always worked to turn the prosaic into epiphany, and this collection is no exception, though it now deals with co-parenting, recovered love and subjects you might expect from an older lyricist.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
New York Post

ABBA proves they’re better than Lady Gaga, Madonna on ‘Voyage’

Gimme gimme gimme a new ABBA album after midnight!. By 12:01 a.m. Friday I was already gobbling up “Voyage,” the Swedish pop group’s first original tracks since they split up nearly 40 years ago, and was immediately awed: The music sounds just like their classic hits. How can this possibly...
MUSIC
Technician Online

ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ charts familiar territory

From the generation of fans acquired by the hit film “Mamma Mia!” to the countless number of 16-year-old’s subjected to “Dancing Queen,” Swedish group ABBA’s influence stretches far beyond its humble beginnings in 1972. After entering Eurovision in 1973, ABBA reached commercial success with their first recorded single “Ring Ring,”...
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’: A journey in growing up

When I heard ABBA was reuniting to create an album, I immediately blasted “Super Trouper” and joyously danced around my room. It has been 40 years since ABBA split up, but the legacy of the Swedish pop powerhouse has been set in stone. From hits like “Dancing Queen” to “Voulez-Vous,” ABBA has centralized their position in music’s hall of fame. Ever since I was a little girl, ABBA has been a constant in my life. From blasting their music during long road trips with my family, obsessing over their music as I grew up, to watching “Mamma Mia!” a hundred times, ABBA’s music has always been an important part of my life.
MUSIC
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: ‘Voyage’ album sounds disjointed, unlike ABBA

ABBA’s latest album “Voyage” came out on Nov. 5, nearly 40 years after their last studio album. Though ABBA fans around the world waited for this release with bated breath, I fear they’ll be disappointed by how unrecognizable most of the record is. The Swedish pop supergroup is iconic for...
MUSIC
Billboard

ABBA Is Cruising to U.K. No. 1 With 'Voyage'

At the midweek stage of the chart cycle, the Swedish pop legend’s comeback album (via Polar) is outselling the rest of the U.K. Top 40 combined. Its 118,000 chart sales racked-up over the weekend should see Voyage pass Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) (with 139,000 combined units) for the biggest first-week sales of 2021, and perhaps register a first-week tally that hasn’t been seen in four years, the OCC reports.
MUSIC
Billboard

ABBA's 'Voyage' Sails to No. 1 In Australia

It’s ABBA-Mania once more in the land Down Under, as the reunited pop legends blast to No. 1 on the national albums chart with Voyage (Universal). ABBA’s first studio LP in 40 years is an immediate hit in Australia, bowing at the summit of the ARIA Albums Chart. It’s the...
WORLD

