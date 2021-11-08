ABBA has a blissful, bleeding heart on ‘Voyage’

When I heard ABBA was reuniting to create an album, I immediately blasted “Super Trouper” and joyously danced around my room. It has been 40 years since ABBA split up, but the legacy of the Swedish pop powerhouse has been set in stone. From hits like “Dancing Queen” to “Voulez-Vous,” ABBA has centralized their position in music’s hall of fame. Ever since I was a little girl, ABBA has been a constant in my life. From blasting their music during long road trips with my family, obsessing over their music as I grew up, to watching “Mamma Mia!” a hundred times, ABBA’s music has always been an important part of my life.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO