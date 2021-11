Shares of struggling biotech, Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG), have been on quite the run of late. PROG stock has been a meme favorite and shot up more than 140% in value over the past couple of months. Moreover, the company has undergone a strategic transformation and appears to be laser focused on commercializing its product pipeline. However, this strategy shift is incredibly risky as it wouldn’t have its testing portfolio to fall back on in case of failure.

