Nikki Haley Is Talking About Socialism … Again

As Nikki Haley preps for maybe-possibly-probably-likely 2024 run, she took an opportunity to land some digs at the current president—but also managed to aim one at the former guy, too. When asked during a 700 Club interview about President Joe Biden’s mental state, Haley said those running for the White House, House of Representatives, or the Senate should face some sort of cognitive test. “Just like you have to show your tax returns,” she said, somehow straight-faced, “you should have some sort of health screening so that people have faith in what you’re doing.” She followed the one-two punch with a comment on how a number of people in power have reached their golden years. “We’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old,” she said. “And that's not being disrespectful. That's a fact.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO