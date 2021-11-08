CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zimbabwe to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

By Owotunse Adebayo
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZimbabwe begins consultation into the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. The country wants to use Bitcoin and blockchain to its advantage. Chainalysis reports a 1,200% increase in the Africa crypto market. The demand for digital assets across the world has increased drastically, thanks to the remarkable growths of...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

CBDC or Bitcoin? Zimbabwe Sways Both Sides As Conflicting Reports Emerge

Early this week, word on crypto street suggested that Zimbabwe was plotting a full-scale cryptocurrency adoption. The country’s Minister of Information has refuted the claims that the country will be embracing cryptocurrencies. Despite the dithering, cryptocurrency adoption in Zimbabwe has continued to rise in response to debilitating inflation. Zimbabwe might...
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

Zimbabwe studying CBDC, ‘as opposed to crypto, Bitcoin, any form of derivatives’

Africa, of late, has been the center of attention in terms of crypto adoption. Well, Zimbabwe has been mulling over the various possibilities with crypto as interest and use cases, surged in the country. With many speculating over Zimbabwe going the El Salvador route, the government paused to clarify, it was not looking to make crypto legal tender.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital#Zimbabwean#Rtd
bitcoinmagazine.com

India's Largest Mobile Payments Platform To Consider Bitcoin Offerings If Legalized

Over 300 million customers and 20 million merchants in India could have access to Bitcoin services through the nation's largest payments provider. Regulatory uncertainty on BTC is preventing Paytm, India's digital payments pioneer, from launching Bitcoin-related offerings in its platforms. A ban on Bitcoin went live in India in 2018...
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

Africa Leading Retail-Sized Bitcoin Payments Suggests Increasing Adoption

The global bitcoin and cryptocurrency market is growing every day and Africa is not an exception to this. Although Africa is the smallest cryptocurrency economy by continent, it is the most dynamic. It has grown massively, receiving over $105.6 billion from July 2020 to mid-2021. In fact, it ranks as the third fastest-growing bitcoin and cryptocurrency economy in the world per Chainalysis. What’s more, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya all rank in their 2021 Top 20 Global Crypto Adoption Index.
RETAIL
bitcoinmagazine.com

Russian Deputy Proposes Bill To Legalize Bitcoin Mining, Forms Working Group

Russia wants a cut of bitcoin miners' profits as the country's hashrate grows. Lawmakers have proposed on November 11 to legalize the industry and created a working group to discuss the issue. Although mining isn't illegal there, regulatory clarity still lacks and prevents government agencies from capitalizing. The State Duma,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
cryptopolitan.com

Indonesian religious council bans crypto

• The head of the Indonesian Muslims believes that cryptos raise doubts among holders. • Indonesia has had crypto-friendly policies according to the national government. The cryptocurrency market has gone through various regulations, but the most peculiar is the religious one. Recently an extremist group in Asia said that tokens like Bitcoin would be banned as harmful, supporting gambling and creating uncertainty among holders.
RELIGION
cryptopolitan.com

Russian state Duma aims to tackle mining regulation

Russian state Duma forms group to tackle mining regulations. The draft bill will be submitted to the body for sign off. Russia is now one of the biggest Bitcoin hashrate contributors. The mainstream adoption of crypto by all and sundry is pushing most countries worldwide to regulate the sphere in...
ECONOMY
CNN

Indonesian Islamic body forbids crypto as currency

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), a top body of clerics, has ruled that using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment is unlawful in Islam, but trading of digital assets could be allowed, one of its leaders said on Thursday. Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim majority country, bans the use of...
WORLD
gamingideology.com

Legal: Bitcoin investment scams differ and agree on two things

The lawyer and legal advisor, Muhammad bin Abdullah Bahamdeen, stressed the importance of not dealing with all digital currencies outside the Kingdom that claim quick and easy profits, considering that they are fake and unsafe transactions and are not subject to the oversight of any regulatory authority around the world, especially those that may be sent from one person to another. Through the Bitcoin network, he added: In light of the contemporary problems of these deceptive transactions, we received the case of a citizen who contracted with a resident to exchange Bitcoin as a for-profit financial intermediary after several determined years, and after having provided bogus guarantees through the resident, the citizen paid him 1.5 million riyals, but fell victim to fraud for these currencies.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Institutional adoption of Bitcoin slows down as US inflows drop by 90%

Shortly after the US Securities and Exchange commission approved the ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF, the crypto industry experienced inflows of about $1.5 billion, with the ETF singlehandedly accounting for $1.2 billion. However, inflows from US investors calmed down to around $50 million last week, according to CoinShares. Institutional investments in...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Russia Starts Missile Supplies to India Despite U.S. Sanctions Risk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law aimed at...
WORLD
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Thai protesters call for royal reforms after court ruling

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Sunday against a decision by a top court that ruled calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow Thailand's ultra-powerful monarchy. The current protest movement kicked off mid-2020, with student-led rallies calling for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and for reforms to the monarchy. 
PROTESTS
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto frenzy surge as survey reveals 50% young people want salary in crypto

Crypto frenzy high among millennial, GenZ. Over 50 percent of people born 1997-2012 want half of their salary in cryptocurrency. Americans quit jobs after making huge profit in cryptocurrency. A recent survey by the international financial consultancy firm deVere Group has confirmed the surge in crypto frenzy among young people....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy