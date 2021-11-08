Zimbabwe to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

The lawyer and legal advisor, Muhammad bin Abdullah Bahamdeen, stressed the importance of not dealing with all digital currencies outside the Kingdom that claim quick and easy profits, considering that they are fake and unsafe transactions and are not subject to the oversight of any regulatory authority around the world, especially those that may be sent from one person to another. Through the Bitcoin network, he added: In light of the contemporary problems of these deceptive transactions, we received the case of a citizen who contracted with a resident to exchange Bitcoin as a for-profit financial intermediary after several determined years, and after having provided bogus guarantees through the resident, the citizen paid him 1.5 million riyals, but fell victim to fraud for these currencies.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO