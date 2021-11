As they become available, Prairie Business highlights the region's new hires, promotions, and employee achievements. This week's spotlight includes the following:. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. • Talisa Buchholz is the newest member of the creative team at Paulsen. She recently began her role as content writer for the marketing agency and will work on projects ranging from blog articles and technical papers to print and digital advertising to web content and social media copy.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO