CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

County basketball tourney opens today

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The elementary school basketball tournament opens...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law

President Biden on Monday signed into law a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill at a boisterous ceremony outside the White House, sealing a major accomplishment of his first term. Weeks of talks and two trips to the Capitol from Biden culminated earlier this month in a bipartisan vote, with the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden, Xi hold virtual summit amid rising U.S.-China tensions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday night, in a conversation that the White House said did not result in any breakthroughs in the U.S.-China relationship but took a step towards managing a relationship that has been increasingly defined by hostility. In a statement...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Jellico, TN
City
Jacksboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Jellico Elementary School#Jacksboro Middle School#Wlaf News

Comments / 0

Community Policy