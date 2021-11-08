OpenSea market volume goes above $10 billion

FTX sees a spike in daily volume and userbase in Q3. The exchange now boasts 4.5% of the U.S trading volume.. FTX is now worth $25 billion. The United States-based crypto exchange FTX US has announced a large increase in its platform’s userbase and trading volume. Generally, this is down to the rise in the number of participants hoping to take advantage of the bullish run by digital assets in the last few months. According to FTX US, its average daily volume went as high as 512% during the third quarter, which ended in September. Also, the exchange mentioned that it saw its highest volume on September 7 after hitting close to $807 million. According to the exchange owners, West Realm Shire Services Limited, it also recorded an increase in user base by about 52% in the same period.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO