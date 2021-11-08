CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OpenSea market volume goes above $10 billion

By Owotunse Adebayo
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenSea market volume touches above $10 billion. The network has hosted series of NFTs since its inception. NFT market continues to boom. The popularity and the massive rewards of the non-fungible token sector of the crypto market has endeared a lot of traders to the industry. This one move has seen...

