The price of bitcoin has remained relatively stable at the start of November, while gains from several leading cryptocurrencies have helped push the overall crypto market to a record high.Ethereum (ether) hit a new all-time high on Wednesday morning, rising in price above $4,600 for the first time in its history amid a surge in use of its blockchain network.Polkadot (DOT) also achieved a new peak above $53, shooting up more than 18 per cent over the last 24 hours, as did Solana (SOL).Gains made by meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin last week have been sustained, with both...

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO