Ron Meyer, a legendary dealmaker and operator whose decades-long tenure leading NBCUniversal ended in scandal, has found a new gig. The CAA co-founder and former NBCUniversal vice-chairman has been named CEO of Wild Bunch AG, a European production, sales and distribution company that has been involved with award-winning films such as “The King’s Speech,” “Shoplifters” and “Titane.” Tennor Group has a controlling stake in the company and helped orchestrate Wild Bunch’s 2018 restructuring. Meyer was forced to resign at NBCUniversal in 2020 after he admitted to an affair with an unnamed woman and said he was being extorted. It was later revealed...

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO