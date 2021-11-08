A New Era In Customer Experience Management: Predictive

Financial service firms need to protect customer information not only because they are entrusted with a customer’s personally identifiable information (PII), but also because a breach of that trust can mean more than the loss of a customer’s PII data. It can mean a loss of assets in a financial account, loss of trust from not only that customer, but also from other current and potential customers, as well as stiff regulatory fines. But “perfect” security would mean no transactions would be done at all, so there would be no financial services business. Even extremely tight security can impede transactions and CX. It needs to be a balance.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO