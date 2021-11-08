A New Era In Customer Experience Management: Predictive

In a follow-up to previous research, [24]7.ai found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled. [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced new research examining the differences between businesses’ perceptions of customer experience they delivered and what customers experienced. The report titled “The CX Reality Check: Momentum Interrupted” is based on surveys of 500 customer experience leaders across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, contrasted with 500 consumers in those same markets. As a follow up to a 2020 study, the research found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled.
