A ransomware attack on a laboratory based in Florida has exposed the personal health information (PHI) of more than 30,000 patients. Nationwide Laboratory Services, which is based in Boca Raton, identified suspicious activity on its network on May 19, 2021. An examination of the activity revealed that attackers had used ransomware to encrypt files across the healthcare provider’s network, making their contents inaccessible.

