No. 6-seed Maryland field hockey was tied 2-2 with No. 3-seed Penn State in the fourth quarter. Then for the first time all game, the Nittany Lions took the lead. Penn State’s Anna Simon secured a loose ball and ripped a shot that made its way around Maryland goalie Noelle Frost, who was out-of-position. The ball eventually went into the net to give Penn State its first lead of the game with a 3-2 advantage, a lead it would never relinquish.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO