New Platinum Jubilee china celebrates the Queen's 70-year purple patch

By Victoria Ward
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new range of commemorative china to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is the first to take inspiration from Her Majesty’s coronation robe. Set against a deep purple background, it features the same gold wheat ears and olive branches that bordered the velvet robe, symbolising peace and prosperity. The...

www.telegraph.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Bone China#Uk#The Robe Of Estate#Scottish
