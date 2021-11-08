After 10 Years of Investigating the Penn State Scandal, Here Is What the Case Taught Me About the Modern Media

Ron Filippelli, State College’s current mayor, can still remember the message that appeared on his phone — almost to the day — 10 years ago. He can’t recall the exact headline, nor the specific wording. But, standing in the lobby of the downtown State Theatre during an intermission, he can still remember what was conveyed: Former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was arrested. He was accused of 40 counts of sex crimes against young boys — a number that would eventually increase to 48 counts — while several university officials were being investigated for how they handled complaints against him.

