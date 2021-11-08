CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 10 Years of Investigating the Penn State Scandal, Here Is What the Case Taught Me About the Modern Media

By John Ziegler
Cover picture for the articleTen years ago this week, a spectacular news media-induced firestorm was ignited in State College, Pennsylvania, after former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested on numerous charges of child sex abuse. As a result, Sandusky and three previously highly-respected school administrators eventually went to jail, Penn State’s legendary...

Ron Filippelli, State College’s current mayor, can still remember the message that appeared on his phone — almost to the day — 10 years ago. He can’t recall the exact headline, nor the specific wording. But, standing in the lobby of the downtown State Theatre during an intermission, he can still remember what was conveyed: Former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was arrested. He was accused of 40 counts of sex crimes against young boys — a number that would eventually increase to 48 counts — while several university officials were being investigated for how they handled complaints against him.
It was a night of reckoning for Penn State. Days earlier, a scathing indictment had accused school officials, including beloved football coach Joe Paterno, of not doing enough to stop former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky from sexually abusing children. When Paterno was fired late one night 10 years ago this week, it set off waves of anger and confusion within Happy Valley and among Penn State faithful here in the Lehigh Valley. Their football fandom and reverence for a longtime school figure were suddenly pitted against the horrible reality of the scandal.
Anybody who has watched Penn State even casually throughout 2021 knows that the team has trouble running the ball. It’s why Sean Clifford threw the ball 52 times against Ohio State on Halloween night, and why Clifford chucked it 34 times in the dreadful 9OT loss to Illinois at Beaver Stadium Oct. 23, despite the quarterback still not being 100 percent, and although Illinois never led for a second of regulation.
