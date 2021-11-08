Aiken County election commission upholds results in Wagener mayoral race

Aiken County’s voter registration and elections commission voted unanimously Monday to uphold the results of the mayoral election in Wagener that took place Nov. 2.

Incumbent Mike Miller was the winner with 68 votes. Travis Kennedy was the runner-up with 61, and Christopher Nathan Salley finished third with 34.

There was one write-in vote among the 164 in all that were cast.

The commission made its decision following a hearing that was held at the Aiken County Government Center and after going into executive session to get advice from legal counsel.

Kennedy had filed a protest, claiming that, based on South Carolina’s laws, Salley wasn’t eligible to run for mayor because he isn’t a resident of Wagener.

Consequently, “the ballots Mr. Salley received were invalid and affected my right as a legal candidate to have a fair election,” Kennedy wrote in his protest.

During the hearing, Kennedy said that Salley stated during a candidate forum in October that he wasn’t a Wagener resident.

Kennedy didn’t participate in that forum, but wrote in his protest that Salley “admitted in a live video recording … that he did not live in Wagener.”

Before concluding, Kennedy presented other evidence. Several witnesses spoke in support of his allegations.

Miller attended the hearing and also had the opportunity to make remarks.

Salley wasn’t at the hearing.

Commission Chairman Andrew Marine made the motion to uphold the election. He gave his reasons then and also discussed further after the hearing.

“Basically, there was no formal withdrawal of the candidate (Salley) of his candidacy, and there was no formal protest filed by anybody (prior to the election) as to his residency,” Marine said.

Also, he continued, there was no proof presented that any voters who supported Salley would have chosen Kennedy if Salley had been declared ineligible or would select Kennedy if they were given another opportunity to vote for mayor.

In addition, Marine said, “it would be up to a court” to determine if Salley is legally a Wagener resident.

Specifically, according to Marine, it would be a circuit court issue.

“Obviously, I’m not happy with their (the commission’s) decision, but as they stated, they can’t determine the legal residency of an individual, and I can understand that,” Kennedy said. “Again, I don’t think he (Salley) was a legal resident in the town limits of Wagener. I believe witnesses will state that, and if we have to go to a circuit court where a judge has to determine that, I believe it can be proven."

Miller expressed satisfaction with the hearing’s outcome.

“I thought it was the correct decision,” he said.

Miller added that there had been plenty of time to prior to the election for Kennedy to challenge Salley’s residency.

Both Salley and Kennedy were actively campaigning prior to filing in August to run for mayor, Miller said.

When Salley filed, he wrote on the Statement of Intention of Candidacy form that his address was 226 Railroad Ave. in Wagener.

In a telephone interview Monday, Salley said he was “living back and forth” at that location in Wagener and at a home on Festival Trail Road near Perry before the election.

Salley owns dogs, and he explained that he had to keep them at the Festival Trail Road property because “there is no fenced yard” at the house in Wagener.

The owner of the Wagener home “was doing some housework and needed someone to help her,” Salley said. “She said I could exchange (doing that) for rent.”

If a deal hadn’t fallen through in June to sell the house on Festival Trail Road, “I would have been completely out of it (before the election) and found something more permanent in town (in Wagener),” Salley further stated.

He added that he had to spend time at the Festival Trail Road house because it was on the market and he had to maintain the property

Incumbent Andy O’Byrne, who contested the results of the Nov. 2 Wagener Town Council election, withdrew his protest.

In his challenge, O’Byrne identified three people that he didn’t think should have been able to cast ballots.

“I believe that at least the following persons are registered to vote in the municipality (of Wagener) while maintaining permanent residence in other jurisdictions,” O’Byrne wrote.

One of them was Salley.

O’Byrne read a written statement to the commission Monday that explained his decision not to proceed with his challenge. It said that two of the three people that he had identified as possibly ineligible to cast ballots “did not (actually) vote in this election cycle.”

O’Byrne urged the commission to investigate further allegations of election fraud related to residency and to examine “the documentation I have provided.”

He also asked the panel “to act” if they found any of his claims to be “meritorious.”

O’Byrne finished third among the four Town Council candidates with 58 votes.

The top two finishers in the election – incumbent Randy L. Kitchings and Taylor Love – were the winners.

Kitchings received 104 votes, and Love finished with 60.

Kevin Young received 56.

There were 3 write-in votes among the 281 in all that were cast.

Five members of the commission were present Monday. There are eight currently on the panel.

One of the nine seats is vacant at this time.