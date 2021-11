As Amanda Serrano looks to conquer another weight division in pursuit of a long-sought superfight, steps are being taken to fill the potential void at featherweight. The record-setting seven-division and reigning unified WBO/WBC featherweight titlist has been issued a 48-hour deadline from Thursday morning to inform the World Boxing Organization (WBO) of her intended plans beyond her next scheduled bout. An official letter submitted to Serrano and head trainer/co-manager Jordan Maldonado informed the Brooklyn-bred Puerto Rican southpaw of a request to stage a WBO interim title fight between former junior featherweight titlists Marcela Acuña and Debora Dionicius. Both boxers now campaign at featherweight and with the fight itself already scheduled for November 20 at Luna Park Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO