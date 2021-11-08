CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Medtronic targets supply chain for greenhouse gas emission reductions

By Jim Hammerand
massdevice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedtronic (NYSE:MDT) plans to reward suppliers that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain,...

www.massdevice.com

wbiw.com

Purdue Research Foundation joins AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

WEST LAFAYETTE – The Purdue Research Foundation announced Wednesday (Nov. 10) a collaboration with AT&T* to explore the potential of 5G technology to improve power management and reduce overall energy consumption in industrial manufacturing settings. The collaboration is part of AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative, which brings together leading technology companies,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
modernfarmer.com

Meat Industry Groups Promise to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Agriculture is a significant producer of greenhouse gas emissions, and livestock especially so; the United Nations estimates that about 14.5 percent of all human-created greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock. The meat industry has come under fire for its part in rising emissions levels, and it announced this week that, in response, the vast majority of North American meat producers have committed to reducing their emissions. But by how much?
AGRICULTURE
massdevice.com

An even larger medtech supply chain shock looms beyond the pandemic

Superstorms, fires, droughts and other extreme events driven by climate change are already straining the industry’s supply chain — and it could get a lot worse. Drifting wildfire smoke made for blazing sunrises and sunsets this summer in Minnesota, where electronics manufacturer Nortech Systems has been replacing air handling equipment to ensure particle filtration and the ability to operate in more extreme temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
beckershospitalreview.com

45 countries pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their hospitals, health systems

The governments of 50 countries pledged to develop carbon-resilient and low-carbon health systems at the UN climate change conference Nov. 9. Growing evidence shows that climate change is also a health challenge, as the fallout from phenomena like pollutants and extreme weather patterns can create serious health hazards that will require increased medical treatment.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Despite reductions in vehicular emissions in 2020, growth rates of global greenhouse gas emissions in atmosphere not slowed: Study

New Jersey [US], November 10 (ANI): The growth rates of global greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere during 2020 were not slowed compared to projected growth rates based on data from 2016-2019, despite reductions in vehicular emissions in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed a new study. The study published...
AIR POLLUTION
Reason.com

Free Markets Are the Best and Fastest Way to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Glasgow—The Freedom and Climate Symposium was convened on November 8 at Strathclyde University by the think tank the Conservative Coalition for Climate Solutions (C3 Solutions) as a concurrent event with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26). The symposium brought together energy entrepreneurs, finance experts, free market climate policy wonks, and young conservative climate activists to discuss the role of free markets in addressing the problem of man-made climate change and managing the energy transition from fossil fuels. The solutions discussed at this meeting stood in stark contrast to the government-mandated, top-down policies being promoted by most participants at COP26.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Medtronic expands net-zero emissions goal

Medtronic, the global healthcare technology company, has announced its ambitions to have net-zero carbon emissions across the whole company by 2045. The company already has a goal of reaching carbon neutrality in its operations by fiscal year 2030, meaning any carbon dioxide released will be balanced by an equivalent amount being removed. It now plans to reach net-zero emissions across its operations and its entire value chain by 2045.
BUSINESS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Oil & Gas Supply Chain Consultants and Contractors offered by Onshore Strategies LLC

DENVER, Colo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Onshore Strategies just launched an oil and gas-focused supply chain consulting firm that’s working to solve the industry’s supply chain challenges. This new, woman-owned business has proven sourcing strategies to save businesses money and time, while improving auditability, helping with ESG efforts and increasing capital. The answer is hiring consultants to meet specific demand and need.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

Supply chains are key for carbon reduction in the food sector

During GreenBiz’s VERGE 21 conference last week, conversations surrounding the food sector and its goal for reducing carbon emissions kept intersecting at one key point — the supply chain. "All of these commitments are going to be cascaded into the suppliers," Julia Salant, head of sustainability innovation at EcoVadis, a...
AGRICULTURE
Confectionary News

Mondelēz beats Q3 estimates – pledges net zero greenhouse gas emissions

Price increases and strong demand from emerging markets contributed to Mondelēz International posting higher revenue figures in the third quarter and raising its annual sales forecast - while aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. In a post-earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put said the company's move...
ENVIRONMENT
accountingtoday.com

Grant Thornton commits to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions

Top Eight firm Grant Thornton LLP announced a commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, part of a global effort to limit Earth's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees or less. The firm has signed onto the Science Based Targets initiative to ensure its carbon-reduction goals meet the scientific...
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Complexity of supply chain emissions forces rivals to work together on net zero

Whenever companies address their climate impact, they tend to review their own immediate operations. But widely accepted science-based targets — emissions reduction goals based on the 2015 Paris climate change accord — also hold them responsible for the greenhouse gases that are generated in their supply chains. Not only does...
ENVIRONMENT
chemistryworld.com

Oil & Gas industry emissions reduction pledges under scrutiny

Under increasing pressure, big firms are making sweeping climate pledges. How do they stack up?. Report after report tells us that, to have a chance of keeping average warming to no more than 1.5°C, oil and gas will have to be kept in the ground. The companies producing hydrocarbons are setting net zero targets for 2050, yet none are deemed to be on track to meet their commitments. The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) says these companies will burn through the sector’s 1.5°C carbon budget by 2037.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
massdevice.com

BREAKING: GE Healthcare to become stand-alone company in 2023

GE (NYSE:GE) announced plans today to split apart into three separate companies in coming years, including a stand-alone GE Healthcare. GE Healthcare brought in $17 billion in sales in 2020 and remains one of the 10 largest medtech businesses in the world, even after GE divested its Biopharma business to Danaher in early 2020.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

15 percent of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have occurred in the past decade

One of the central challenges of climate change is that it isn’t easily undone. Global warming isn’t like a fire in your fireplace, with heat that will dissipate when you stop feeding it. It is better compared to piling on more and winter coats and hats and blankets. The more you put on, the hotter you get and the hotter you stay.
ENVIRONMENT

