This SUPERGIRL article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 18, “Truth or Consequences.”. This episode serves as an example of the way that the totem story arc has forced Supergirl to mow through convoluted plot at speeds usually reserved for soap operas. It feels like the show barely pauses to make room for Nyxly and Lex to square off against Supergirl and the Super Friends, in their first real brawl in ages. Meanwhile so much totem-related business cycles through that Lex’s machinations don’t even really register as a reveal, so much as a reminder that these things happened in the first place.

