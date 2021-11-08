Rose Marie Rego McCaffrey worked as an accountant until her retirement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO