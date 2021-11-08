CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Rose Marie Rego McCaffrey worked as an accountant until her retirement

By Kathy Ropp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGS-Rose Marie Rego McCaffrey, 76, passed away Nov. 1 at her home in Longs following an illness. Born Aug. 17, 1945 in Providence,...

Sonoran News

Rose Marie Fields: 1940 – 2021

Rose Marie Fields, 81, of Mesa, AZ passed away on October 18, 2021. She was born on March 26, 1940 in Shiprock, NM. Rose was a research biologist with The National Institute of Health and also worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a number of years. She was a 10K and half marathon runner and had a strong interest in general fitness. She had a passion for writing and even won awards for her writings.
MESA, AZ
padailypost.com

Mary Evelyn Rose Berger

Mary passed away on the afternoon of October 14, 2021 in Santa Cruz, California at the age of 93. She was born September 20, 1928 to Bernard and Annabell Rose in Marion County Arkansas. A child of the Ozarks, she loved to speak of her young life in the mountains among her many kin folk.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Baltimore

The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

