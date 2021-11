SEAFORD, Del. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper and officials from the Delaware Small Business Administration took a trip to Stargate Diner in Seaford Friday afternoon for a sit down with small veteran-owned businesses, and it wasn’t just to thank them for their years of service. “We never really look for any personal recognition, we just go to help the community and help ourselves and make sure we all do the best we can,” says Mike Soules, Co-owner of Lewes, Delaware Jiffy Lube, and Army veteran.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO