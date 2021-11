Over the last several years, the perception of cryptocurrencies has changed drastically. Earlier in the year, several major companies announced a more open-minded approach to Bitcoin, accepting it as payment for product and services. Since then, business and major corporations have become much more open to investing in blockchain and cryptocurrencie. Just last month, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced that it has agreed to acquire the blockchain analytics start-up CipherTrace, in the latest sign of how major companies are warming to the technology.

