NHL

Miles Wood's Absence Felt On and Off the Ice | BLOG

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news of Miles Wood getting right hip surgery, the winger's teammates and coach reflected on the impact he has on and off the ice. Since Oct. 4 and the Devils' preseason game against the Washington Capitals, forward Miles Wood has been out with an undisclosed injury. On Monday, the...

NHL

Miles Wood Undergoes Right Hip Surgery | INJURY UPDATE

On Monday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced that forward Miles Wood has undergone surgery on his right hip. The team provided the following update:. "During the Oct. 4 preseason game versus the Washington Capitals, Wood suffered an injury to his right hip. After exhausting all conservative measures, and in consultation with team medical providers and external specialists, Miles has elected to receive surgery.
NHL
New Jersey Herald

Devils forward Miles Wood undergoes hip surgery Monday, out indefinitely

The return to the ice for Devils forward Miles Wood will remain long, but Monday morning saw the team finally provide details as to why. Wood has elected to receive surgery, announced by the team Monday in a statement, after "exhausting all conservative measures and in consultation with team medical providers and external specialists".
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 3 Possible Short-Term Trades To Replace Miles Wood

The New Jersey Devils announced on Monday that Miles Wood is out indefinitely after he got hip surgery. The Devils were hoping his injury would not be a long-term issue, but it’s clear that he’s going to miss most if not all of this season. It’s an unfortunate loss for a Devils team that is desperate to find goal scoring, and there really isn’t a lot out there. Maybe Wood’s goals don’t come to mind when Devils fans think of him, but he did lead the team last season with 17. Most people thought he could take it to the next level and score 20 this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils Will Miss Miles Wood

New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood suffered an injury to his right hip on Oct. 4, 2021, during a preseason game against the Washington Capitals. After considering his options he chose to have surgery. Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special Surgery will treat Wood, who will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Miles Wood Out Indefinitely Following Surgery

The New Jersey Devils have announced that Miles Wood underwent surgery on his right hip and is out indefinitely. The team explains the timeline so far:. During the Oct. 4 preseason game versus the Washington Capitals, Wood suffered an injury to his right hip. After exhausting all conservative measures, and in consultation with team medical providers and external specialists, Miles has elected to receive surgery.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Bounce Back Big With Win vs. Devils

NEWARK - The Bruins entered the trip to New Jersey coming off 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night, giving up 3 goals in the final 20 minutes of play. Coach Bruce Cassidy hoped the "sour taste" of the first loss at home would be motivation to get the win over the Devils, who were coming off three strong wins.
NHL
NHL

Devils' Homestand Sweep Thwarted by Bruins in Loss | GAME STORY

The Devils' hopes of a three-game homestand sweep were stymied by the Boston Bruins, who came away with a 5-2 victory against New Jersey Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center. Brad Marchand scored twice for Boston, which also got goals from Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and DeBrusk. New Jersey finished 2-1...
NHL
NHL

Marchand, Bergeron lift Bruins past Devils

Brad Marchand puts home David Pastrnak's rebound in front, his second goal of the game gives the Bruins a 3-1 lead in the 2nd period. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist, Charlie McAvoy had three assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for the Bruins (7-5-0). Boston's top...
NHL
NHL

Dadonov, Marchessault power Golden Knights past Canucks

LAS VEGAS -- Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored two goals for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 7-4 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Dadonov, who also had an assist, had his first multipoint game with the Golden Knights. The forward was acquired in...
NHL
NHL

Lowe won with intangibles on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Key part of Oilers dynasty led by example on, off ice. Kevin Lowe watched his No. 4 jersey being raised to the rafters at Rogers Place in Edmonton last week and realized that his two-decade wait for recognition had finally arrived. The former defenseman was a key piece of the...
NHL
NHL

DeMelo, Scheifele help Jets to comeback overtime win over Kings

WINNIPEG - Trailing the Los Angeles Kings 2-1, and shorthanded late in the third period, the Winnipeg Jets needed a hero. Turns out, they got two of them. First, Dylan DeMelo - who hadn't scored a goal in the National Hockey League since March 21, 2019 - joined a shorthanded rush up the ice and beat Kings goaltender Cal Petersen five-hole to tie the game up with 6:24 left in regulation.
NHL
NHL

Greene Approaching 1,000-Game Milestone

Andy Greene reflects on his journey to 1,000 NHL games, which he can hit on Monday night. Some things in life are just a number. At a certain point, age becomes just a reminder of another passing of a calendar year, not a measure of anything more or anything less.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Canadiens, Bruins renew rivalry

Rangers hope to continue mastery of Devils; Ducks look to extend winning streak to seven. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Sunday. Canadiens, Bruins renew rivalry.
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: EDM @ STL - 12:00 of the First Period

The Oilers challenge for off-sides prior to Ivan Barbashev's goal, and after review, the call on the ice is reversed. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal St. Louis. Video review determined that St. Louis' Colton Parayko preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Ivan Barbashev's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
NHL

Devils Face Rangers For First Time This Season | PREVIEW

COMING LATER - Devils Minute - Amanda Stein's Pre-Game Report. COMING LATER - Devils Head Coach Lindy Ruff will speak to the media around 5:00 PM ET. You can watch tonight's game within the Devils region on MSG or MSG+. You can listen to tonight's game on the Devils Hockey...
NHL
NHL

Crosby to return for Penguins against Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Sidney Crosby will play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) after the center was activated from NHL COVID-19 protocol. Defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were also activated and Mike...
NHL
NHL

Vladar gets first NHL shutout for Flames against Senators

OTTAWA -- Dan Vladar made 27 saves for the Calgary Flames in a 4-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. "From the get go, we were just the better team," Vladar said. "More focused. And the guys played great in front of me. I had no rebounds. So, easy game for me."
NHL
NHL

Devils' Comeback Earns Point in Shootout Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

New Jersey's Pavel Zacha scored with 2:44 remaining in regulation to help the Devils earn a point in an eventual 4-3 seven-round shootout loss to the New York Rangers Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Devils' goal scorers were Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Zacha. "We never gave up. We...
NHL
NHL

Niedermayer, 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class discuss young NHL defensemen

TORONTO -- Scott Niedermayer said he looks at the crop of young NHL defensemen like Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars and is wowed by what he sees. A Hockey...
NHL
NHL

Rookie Watch: Fehervary, Mercer among best in Metropolitan Division

Capitals defenseman earns time on top pair; center biggest surprise of Devils training camp. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week,...
NHL

