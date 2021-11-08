CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Our job is not done’: How women veterans in Congress continue to help Afghan refugees

By Mariel Padilla
19thnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rep. Chrissy Houlahan met a small Afghan child while visiting a military base housing thousands of refugees, she was struck by how this girl’s journey mirrored that of her own father. Houlahan’s father, a Holocaust survivor, was about 5 years old when he fled Poland with his parents and found...

19thnews.org

