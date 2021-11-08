CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

U.N. aid chief says Myanmar deteriorating, Security Council meets

By Michelle Nichols
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar was deteriorating with more than 3 million people in need of life-saving aid due to a growing conflict and failing economy. The U.N. Security Council also met behind closed-doors on Monday...

kentuckytoday.com

UN Security Council expresses concern over Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has issued a press statement expressing deep concern about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using lethal force against opponents. The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be conducting a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

U.N. Security Council blacklists three Houthis in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council blacklisted three Houthi leaders on Wednesday for threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, subjecting them to a global asset freeze and travel ban and a targeted arms embargo. The 15 council members agreed by consensus to impose sanctions on...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.N. Security Council Calls for End to Ethiopia Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Ethiopia and for talks on a lasting ceasefire as the 15-member body expressed deep concern in a rare statement about the expansion and intensification of military clashes. The council also "called for...
POLITICS
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
US News and World Report

U.S. Former Diplomat Richardson Meets Myanmar Junta Chief

(Reuters) - Former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson held talks with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation in the country, state media said, a rare meeting for a military chief who has faced diplomatic isolation since he launched a coup in February. State-run MRTV showed...
WORLD
AFP

Western powers denounce Sudan naming of new ruling council

The United States and European powers on Friday denounced the naming of a new ruling council by Sudan's military leader and urged the reinstatement of the ousted civilian prime minister. "We strongly urge against further escalatory steps and again call for the immediate restoration of Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government."
POLITICS
#Myanmar#Military Government#U N Security Council#U N#Reuters#The U N Security Council
NBC News

Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid, U.N. says

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian authorities have arrested and detained some 70 aid-delivering truck drivers contracted to the United Nations and other groups in the past week, the United Nations said Wednesday, beginning when the government declared a state of emergency amid the country’s escalating war and growing famine. It is...
AFRICA
wibqam.com

The world needs truth, U.N. chief says at Cambridge

LONDON (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a degree from the University of Cambridge on Wednesday, warning that the world risked falling into a spiral of crises unless it put critical thinking and truth back to the centre of global discourse. Cambridge conferred a honorary degree of Doctor of...
UNITED NATIONS
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
