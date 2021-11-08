CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy antitrust starts proceedings to fine Google over restrictive clauses

By Mark Hosenball, Kanishka Singh
Metro International
 6 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy's antitrust regulator has started proceedings to fine Google for...

www.metro.us

Metro International

German parliament debates new COVID-19 rules as cases soar

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle a fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone. The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s new government have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockxpo.com

Google Loses Appeal of $2.8 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

A European Union court largely upheld a $2.8 billion antitrust decision against Google, adding new momentum to the bloc’s assault on big tech companies. The EU’s General Court in Luxembourg on Wednesday gave its endorsement to a 2017 antitrust finding by EU competition regulators that the Alphabet Inc. search engine had broken antitrust laws by directing users toward its own comparison-shopping ads at the expense of rival services.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

EU upholds antitrust case against Google

Google lost its first appeal of a European Union antitrust decision, leaving the search engine giant just one more chance to appeal the €2.42 billion fine. Although the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg did not adjust the penalty, it did strike down part of the original decision by finding no evidence Google had harmed competition among search engines. The court upheld the finding that Google has limited competition by favouring its own comparison shopping service.
BUSINESS
WALA-TV FOX10

Lagniappe takes on Facebook, Google in antitrust lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – In a federal lawsuit, the publisher of the Lagniappe is taking on Silicon Valley giants that have grabbed billions of dollars of advertising away from print publications. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Mobile, accuses Google and Facebook of violating antitrust law. “Defendants’ anticompetitive...
MOBILE, AL
Reuters

Russia fines Google again over banned content

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google 2 million roubles ($28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant. Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Effects of mobility restrictions during COVID19 in Italy

To reduce the spread and the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic, non-pharmaceutical interventions have been adopted on multiple occasions by governments. In particular lockdown policies, i.e., generalized mobility restrictions, have been employed to fight the first wave of the pandemic. We analyze data reflecting mobility levels over time in Italy before, during and after the national lockdown, in order to assess some direct and indirect effects. By applying methodologies based on percolation and network science approaches, we find that the typical network characteristics, while very revealing, do not tell the whole story. In particular, the Italian mobility network during lockdown has been damaged much more than node- and edge-level metrics indicate. Additionally, many of the main Provinces of Italy are affected by the lockdown in a surprisingly similar fashion, despite their geographical and economic dissimilarity. Based on our findings we offer an approach to estimate unavailable high-resolution economic dimensions, such as real time Province-level GDP, based on easily measurable mobility information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia places independent publisher Verzilov on wanted list - lawyer

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's interior ministry has placed Pyotr Verzilov, the publisher of independent media outlet Mediazone, on its wanted list as a suspect in a criminal case over concealed dual citizenship, his lawyer was quoted as saying on Monday. Russia's state investigations committee said last year it...
EUROPE

