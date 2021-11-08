More restaurants turn unit design over to the people who have to live with it

Custom log home on 19+ acres sits amongst mature pines and oaks. This 4 bedrooms, 2 bath massive home was built from the pines on the property and sweat. There is a wrap-around deck that is perfect for early mornings coffee, set under the porch and watch the hummingbirds and cardinals from the porch swing, In the home, you'll find a large great room, living room, 2 completely separate kitchens, main floor laundry, & tons of room to move around in. This home can be used as a multi-family home or one very spacious home for a single-family. The property is abundant with mature pines and oaks, and an acre lake stocked with, bass, catfish, and bluegill. There are several walking trails and deer tracks are everywhere. This property has a very private drive and set back away from the Hwy. There are several outbuildings and a fenced-in garden area. Nature is beautiful around this home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO