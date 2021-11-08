CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More restaurants turn unit design over to the people who have to live with it

By Peter Romeo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Sardar Biglari, after five...

EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
milwaukeesun.com

Luxury hotel boots famous chef who sought to turn restaurant vegan

A celebrity Swiss chef has been ousted from his position at London's luxury, 5-star Claridge's hotel after he sparked controversy by trying to make its iconic, meat-laden menu fully plant-based to save the environment. In a statement on Friday, Claridge's announced that it had "mutually agreed" to separate with Daniel...
Mix 94.1

Even Texas Restaurants Are Struggling With Having To Pay More

You're not alone in dealing with sticker shock when it comes to food. Even restaurants are struggling with having to pay more. It's true. The prices have gotten to the point that some businesses have chosen to close up and hopefully ride out the higher prices. The idea is that the prices will eventually come down and settle.
KFC is making sweaters for its buckets

KFC is knitting sweaters for its buckets. The fried chicken chain will give away “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Huggers” to customers who order buckets of chicken either online or through the KFC app Tuesday through Thursday. The bucket is a “one-of-a-kind knitted sweater” with a KFC holiday design that...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s announces new deals with DoorDash and Uber Eats

Saying that demand for delivery continues to grow and add sales to its restaurants, McDonald’s on Monday announced a pair of deals with two of its largest providers, DoorDash and Uber Eats. The new agreements provide better terms to the company’s franchisees, the company said. Terms were not disclosed, but...
Daily Journal

Parkland home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Custom log home on 19+ acres sits amongst mature pines and oaks. This 4 bedrooms, 2 bath massive home was built from the pines on the property and sweat. There is a wrap-around deck that is perfect for early mornings coffee, set under the porch and watch the hummingbirds and cardinals from the porch swing, In the home, you'll find a large great room, living room, 2 completely separate kitchens, main floor laundry, & tons of room to move around in. This home can be used as a multi-family home or one very spacious home for a single-family. The property is abundant with mature pines and oaks, and an acre lake stocked with, bass, catfish, and bluegill. There are several walking trails and deer tracks are everywhere. This property has a very private drive and set back away from the Hwy. There are several outbuildings and a fenced-in garden area. Nature is beautiful around this home!
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why casual-dining chains may be a good investment bet

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Will Starbucks' union vote touch off a new labor crisis?. What happens in Buffalo, N.Y., during the next few weeks could yield an answer. And the situation isn't looking good...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Inspire Brands opens its new delivery and takeout kitchen

Inspire Brands has opened a new kitchen for delivery and takeout orders that features five of its seven brands and is designed to be a representation of what the restaurant business could become in the future. Alliance Kitchen is open in Atlanta and features Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Jimmy...
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
dwell.com

This Affordable Micro-Home Was Designed to Be Replicated for People Who Lack Housing

In 2014, the Community First! Village outside East Austin paved a new future for hundreds of individuals who formerly lacked housing by building 230 affordable micro-homes and RVs on a 27-acre planned campus with a vast network of social services. The development, which is run by Texas nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes, set out to expand on this achievement in 2018 with an adjacent campus that is in the midst of adding 310 new micro-homes to the village.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

ServSafe updates free COVID-19 training suite

ServSafe® and the National Restaurant Association released an update to its free suite of COVID-19 training modules. The new video, ServSafe Operating Guidance: COVID-19 Precautions, combines content from original COVID-19 Delivery, Takeout, and Reopening modules and includes updated best practices from the latest COVID-19 Operating Guidance. Get the free training...
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

GJ Hart believes restaurants got a ‘wake-up call’ on labor

GJ Hart thinks the labor shortage has been a wake-up call to the restaurant industry. Hart, the longtime industry executive who only last week stepped down as CEO of Torchy’s Tacos, told attendees at the Restaurant Finance and Development Conference on Monday that the shortage has demonstrated why companies need to invest in their people.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbird Chicken gets a $12M investment to fuel its growth

Starbird Chicken—a tech-driven, fast-casual chicken sandwich concept—has secured a $12 million investment it plans to use to open more restaurants and ghost kitchens, as well as launching franchising, the chain announced Monday. The funding round was led by private-equity firm KarpReilly. The investment comes less than a year after Starbird...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How Andy Wiederhorn plans to pay for all his new chains

In this week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive,” the CEO of Fatburger and Johnny Rockets owner Fat Brands discusses his company’s latest deal, a $130 million acquisition of Fazoli’s. It is the fourth major deal in 14 months, starting with Johnny Rockets, then Global Franchise Group...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

DoorDash to buy European delivery service Wolt for $8B

DoorDash will acquire Finland-based delivery provider Wolt for $8 billion in stock, vastly expanding its international footprint. Wolt operates in 23 countries, 22 of which will be new markets for DoorDash. In addition to the U.S., DoorDash currently operates in Canada, Australia and Japan. The deal is expected to close...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The pandemic has proven Paul Brown right

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Will Starbucks' union vote touch off a new labor crisis?. What happens in Buffalo, N.Y., during the next few weeks could yield an answer. And the situation isn't looking good...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Wendy’s sales rise, thanks to digital and breakfast

Wendy’s same-store sales continued to increase in the third quarter, the company said on Wednesday, as both digital and breakfast continued to drive business. The Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain said that its same-store sales rose 2.1% in the U.S. Coming on top of a 7% increase in the same period a year ago that makes for sales that were about 9.2% higher on a two-year basis.
