All I want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s new holiday collection

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.
