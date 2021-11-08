All I want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s new holiday collection

In the early hours of Friday morning, a lunar eclipse in stubborn Taurus shakes up the astrological landscape. All eclipses bring major, typically unexpected, and utterly necessary transformation: They push you in directions you’d be afraid to go on your own, they force you to think through the uncomfortable questions about your life that you’d ignore if you could. There is no way to exploit an eclipse for your own best outcome, no way to insulate yourself from the change that it brings. While Friday might be particularly intense, its effects will continue to reveal themselves over the days and weeks ahead. The best thing to do is to ride the waves, to be open to whatever comes next.

