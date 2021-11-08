I Live for Statement Glasses, so I Plan to Buy Them for My Friends (and Myself)

If you know me, you know that I will always find an excuse to treat myself. When my friends ask me, "Should I buy this?" or, "Should I treat myself to this?" my answer will always be yes. As the year comes to a close (I can't believe it, either), and the holidays quickly approach, I want to gift my friends with what I call "treat-yourself moments." When I call it a moment, it sounds like a one-time self-care experience, but the beauty sets in my cart at Skinstore are intended for multiple uses, and I'm here for that. Specializing in innovative clinical skincare and luxury spa products, Skinstore has amazing gift sets that you can buy online with fast and free delivery. Whether it's a hair-detox set or a face-mask set to use on relaxing evenings, these are the perfect gifts for the important people in your life. Below, I've chosen 16 sets—from skincare to makeup and everything in between—for you to add to your list this holiday season.

