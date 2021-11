Kimmi Scott has denied being Maurice Scott’s former side chick. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Kimmi Scott and LaTisha Scott have an interesting relationship. They are sisters-in-law, but they formed a close friendship over the years. However, the relationship has been tested since they’ve been on the show. The tension came when Kimmi had to deal with issues with Maurice’s ex-wife Kiuwha Scott-Bonds. Kiuwha was not a fan of Kimmi. She even accused Maurice and Kimmi of getting together while they were still married. So people began to speculate about whether or not Kimmi was Maurice’s “side chick” before becoming his wife. This accusation has bothered Kimmi. And she and Maurice have denied that they messed around while Maurice was still with Kiuwha.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO