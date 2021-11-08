CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Travis Scott and Drake Sued by Injured Astroworld Festival Attendee for $1 Million – Report

By Aleia Woods
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (Nov. 8):. Live Nation has released a statement regarding the events that took place at Astroworld Fest. A rep told XXL on Nov. 8, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers...

wblk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Soulja Boy and Young Dolph Beef Erupts, Soulja Mocks Dolph About Being Shot Multiple Times

Beef has erupted between Soulja Boy and Young Dolph. Things appear to have started on Wednesday (Nov. 10), when Dolph boasted about the money he's drawing in for shows as well as his independent status. "How da fuck im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show," Dolph wrote on his Instagram Story. "How da fuck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?"
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Vory Is Rarely Seen, Always Heard and the Authoritative Voice All Over Kanye West’s Donda Album

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Vory prides himself on being “rarely seen, always heard”—at least for now. Tracks like “Ain’t It Funny” featuring Meek Mill and “You Got It” have racked up millions of streams on Spotify. His voice and writing is all over Kanye West’s 10th album, Donda, and he’s gearing up to release his own first solo LP, which will come out on Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records. Vory’s a genuine hybrid talent, a melodic rapper whose powerful voice genuinely captures the feelings of pain, love, loss and betrayal that he often muses on lyrically. Beyond that, he’s quickly staked out a reputation as your favorite pop star’s favorite collaborator, writing on tracks by Drake (“Mob Ties”), Bryson Tiller (“Don’t”) and Jay-Z and Beyoncé (“Friends”).
MUSIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

Denzel Curry Shares His Train of Thought When Creating His Song ‘The Game’

Denzel Curry on "The Game" Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “Seen a lot of brothas fucked up, seen some friends die/’Cause you walked away from a fight don’t mean that you pie/I don’t got a problem with all these other new guys/Even find myself bumping ’bout just a few guys/ Doing all this industry shit, I start to realize/ We lookin’ up to junkies and shit, then mimic they lives/Niggas go and get some new tats, wear the same chains/Gucci, Prada, Fendi, you all wear the same thing/Niggas fucking on the same bitch that you call main/Now I gotta roast you slow, mane, like it was lo mein/If you say I came for your head, I guess I’m Rogaine/All of y’all like layover flights, y’all niggas too plain/You don’t need to brag or dress up when all your shit flame/Sabotaging other Black men, bruh, all that shit lame/I got love for Megan, but also got love for Noname/And I won’t stop speaking to y’all until I change”
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

Astroworld Festival Event Staff Instructed to Refer to Potentially Deceased Concertgoers as ‘Smurfs,’ According to Event Plan

A 56-page event plan document for Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival has leaked, revealing information behind the procedures for his annual Houston concert. The documents from the 2021 Event Operations Plan (EOP) covers everything from historical background on Astroworld Festival and COVID-19 compliance details to security and disaster protocol. However,...
TRAVIS SCOTT
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy