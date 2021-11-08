CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

$1 Billion Bet On New Clean Technology That Is Not Supposed To Happen

By Tina Casey
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like only yesterday that the mere mention of direct air carbon capture would elicit gales of laughter from energy analysts. The same could also be said for sustainable aircraft fuel and hydrogen. Nevertheless, these three pie-in-the-sky areas of clean technology are beginning to creep from the impossible to the...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
CleanTechnica

Ask a Scientist: While Nations Dither, US Cities, Counties, & States Are Suing Fossil Fuel Companies

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. President Joe Biden kicked off the United Nations’ 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this month by warning delegates that there is only a “brief window left before us to raise our ambitions, and to [rise] to meet the task that’s rapidly narrowing.”
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

ITIF: Biden Infrastructure Bill Makes Major Investments To Accelerate Clean Energy & Climate Innovation

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), which is a think tank for science and technology policy, has released a statement from the director of its Center for Clean Energy Innovation, David Hart. Hart noted that there is a lot of work to be done to create the solutions that will move the world into net-zero emissions, but pointed out that many major investments in the bill will accelerate clean energy and climate innovation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Physics World

Solar-powered harvesters could produce clean water for one billion people

One billion people could access safe drinking water using devices that use solar energy to condense water from the air. That is the conclusion of a team of researchers in the US led by Jackson Lord at X, The Moonshot Factory, who have developed a new tool for assessing the global potential for water harvesting. Their tool could soon help researchers to design completely off-grid water sources, suitable for use in local communities in many parts of the developing world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Solar PV & PV+Storage Costs Keep Dropping, New NREL Reports Show

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released its annual cost breakdown of installed solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage systems. U.S. Solar Photovoltaic System and Energy Storage Cost Benchmark: Q1 2021 details installed costs for PV systems as of the first quarter of 2021. Costs continue to fall for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Economy#Clean Technology#Sustainable Energy#Eu#The European Commission#Paris Agreement#Investi
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theticker.org

Energy shortage forces China to take drastic measures

China increased its coal consumption to heat homes and to supply the growing manufacturing demands in the country after its recent energy shortage. Meanwhile, leaders at COP26, the annual U.N. climate conference, have made urgent calls to cut carbon emissions globally. China is highly dependent on coal for electricity. Its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KABC

Climate Czar-Known For Flying Private Jets: US “Won’t Have Coal” By 2030. China Will Have More.

(Glasgow) — US Climate Czar John Kerry is telling the world the country “won’t have coal” by the end of the decade. He told Bloomberg while at the conference that America will be coal-free by 2030. He added that the U.S. will be rid of all fossil fuels in producing energy by 2035 because of initiatives led by President Biden. Kerry noted the country has a long way to get there and it will likely cost trillions of dollars, but that Mother Nature is “relentless” and we are already seeing climate change’s impacts on the planet. This drastic and job-costing response comes as China is not only not joining in the save-the-climate fetish, they are BUILDING MORE COAL PLANTS. Time Magazine reports:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
CleanTechnica

Solar EVs Are Sneaking Into The Mainstream

For decades, solar-powered vehicles have been a cool challenge for university teams and backyard tinkerers, and occasionally the subject of slapstick comedy. But for serious use as a transportation machine? No way! Recent moves in the industry to make serious solar cars are now getting to the point where even mainstream news sources are picking up on it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Solar-Powered Electric RVs Could Democratize Travel & Help With Housing Issues

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about a very cool project that Dutch students built. Instead of building their usual solar racecars, they built a solar-powered RV, and then they took it on a tour across Europe. To many readers, this might seem like a silly and impractical student project like many solar-electric vehicles, but there’s real potential for this kind of vehicle to help with real-world problems with further development.
TRAVEL
CleanTechnica

Voices Of 100%: Des Moines Commits To Clean Electricity Around The Clock

Though it’s insulated from sea level rise, the state of Iowa faces many dangerous climate change impacts — which in turn threaten the nation’s food supply. Fortunately, the state is rich in renewable energy potential and eager advocates who hope to harness it. For this episode of our Voices of...
IOWA STATE
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy