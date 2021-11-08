REVIEW: My Morning Jacket at Auditorium Theatre

Keegan is currently presenting the regional premiere of “N” by Adrienne Earle Pender. This is a quick exploration of race, culture, and the heavy lifting Blacks did (and still do)—mentally and emotionally—in a white-dominant world. The story is about Charles S. Gilpin, the first Black actor to play on Broadway—in a work daringly written about a tragic Black figure on the scale of a Lear by the rising, but not yet star, Eugene O’Neill. Then there’s the N word, a word so demeaning that Gilpin (an intense Kevin E. Thorne II) can’t finally bring himself to utter it anymore. The fact that the N word is in the play over 30 times, and O’Neill just can’t understand the repugnance Gilpin feels, only underscores the ultimate chasm between the two men, and the races in the United States.
