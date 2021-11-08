REVIEW: My Morning Jacket at Auditorium Theatre

Experimental psychedelic band Black Dice came to Chicago Sunday night and played the art gallery Co-Prosperity Sphere, which is located in the heart of the Bridgeport neighborhood. I got into Black Dice right at the beginning of quarantine at the recommend of a few friends; spring 2020 in retrospect was the perfect time to get into a band like them because the abrasive noise and dense soundscapes helped soothe the chaos going on in my mind when the pandemic hit. Opening for them was other-worldly pop fixture Aitis Band; another band Civic Center was originally on the bill as well but they unfortunately had to drop out last minute. The gallery itself was a neat space with artworks lining the walls, and the door folks were kind enough to supply earplugs.

