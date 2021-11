The Lady Cats volleyball team fought hard and never quit, but were swept at the hands of the Lady Panthers 3-0 in Tyler. The first set was a back-and-forth affair, as neither team wanted to give up an inch. For every Lady Cat point scored there was a Lufkin score, but ultimately the Lady Panthers pulled ahead and won the set 25-22.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO